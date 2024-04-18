SA high-end furniture design brand, Okha is debuting a new collection for Milan Design Week from April 16-21. The collection, titled Sculpted Forms, comprises repose seating and cut-forms side tables, which will be presented at two venues in the city.
At Valcucine, in a collaboration with the Cape Town multidisciplinary interior design and décor studio, ARRCC for the Architectural Scenarios exhibition, Okha has created a hybrid seating area of relaxed sophistication featuring a sculptural repose chaise, a newly launched reposer armchair, side tables and counter chairs to create a connected and individuated design within a luxurious kitchen space.
Designed to be extra comfortable and enveloping, the reposer seat and backrest is intended to satisfy the intuitive act of sitting, encouraging the freedom that comes with the dynamics of contemporary living spaces. The reposer’s feminine and futuristic curves, subtle angles and asymmetry reference a retro modern mood of sophisticated lounge culture found in the colour nuances.
At Spotti Milano, Okha has been selected to launch cut-forms side tables at the prestigious showroom and Okha’s official Italian distributor. This is a capsule that has many states existing as one.
