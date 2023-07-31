This year sees the second release of the Zara Home+ collection of furniture and textiles, in collaboration with renowned Belgian architect and designer Vincent Van Duysen. As with the previous instalment, which debuted in 2022, this collection embodies Van Duysen’s approach to design with his unique, pared-back aesthetic combined with superior craftsmanship, with a strong focus on the dining space but also as a multipurpose gesture.
The material palette is tactile, with solid oak, leather, jute, linen, and limestone featuring in larger pieces such as dining tables, sideboards, armchairs, a love seat, sofas, and side tables — and a spectacular solid-oak cabinet. Table- and glassware, carpets, table lamps, and home fragrances also form part of this timeless collection intended as an antidote to throwaway culture.
Available from select stores and zarahome.com
A light touch
This timeless Zara Home+ collection, in collaboration with Belgian architect and designer Vincent Van Duysen, is intended as an antidote to throwaway culture
Image: Supplied
From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.