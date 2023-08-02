Chair Vignola.
Chair Vignola.
Image: Supplied

Premium Dutch design brand Eichholtz (pronounced “i-scholtz”) celebrates its 21st birthday this year — and has recently launched its first standalone store on African soil, thanks to local furniture and décor importer Core Furniture Concepts. Its new showroom in Woodstock, Cape Town, provides a local stage showcasing its luxury furniture pieces, lighting, and accessories in thoughtfully curated lifestyle settings to create an immersive shopping experience. Known for its understated sophistication, Eichholtz offers an extensive collection of nearly 4 000 products, plus over 600 new releases each year that might just make it the ultimate go-to for local luxury-design enthusiasts.

corefurniture.co.za

You might also like...

Design with a smile

Haldane’s new Lucky Collection of chairs embodies optimism and a plush seat that provides an ultra-comfortable experience
Art & Design
1 day ago

Cosy up to Country Road's latest collaboration with St Albans

The Australian brand join forces with local, third-generation textile mill for this “perfect for winter” collection featuring luxury scarves and ...
Art & Design
2 weeks ago

Architectural integrity

Take a visual tour of Louis Vuitton's most unique stores around the world
Art & Design
2 weeks ago

• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X