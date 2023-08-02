Premium Dutch design brand Eichholtz (pronounced “i-scholtz”) celebrates its 21st birthday this year — and has recently launched its first standalone store on African soil, thanks to local furniture and décor importer Core Furniture Concepts. Its new showroom in Woodstock, Cape Town, provides a local stage showcasing its luxury furniture pieces, lighting, and accessories in thoughtfully curated lifestyle settings to create an immersive shopping experience. Known for its understated sophistication, Eichholtz offers an extensive collection of nearly 4 000 products, plus over 600 new releases each year that might just make it the ultimate go-to for local luxury-design enthusiasts.
corefurniture.co.za
Image: Supplied
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.