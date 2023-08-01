Haldane’s new Lucky Collection of chairs embodies optimism and humour with a design structure that resembles the curve of a smile, with outstretched arms reminiscent of a warm hug and a plush seat that provides an ultra-comfortable experience. The use of waterproof bouclé fabrics makes them suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The smooth curved frames are powder coated with an exterior-grade UV-stable pure polyester and finished with a luxurious ferro-grain texture. There’s also an option to customise the upholstery and frame by choosing from the extensive colour palette.
haldane.co.za
Design with a smile
Haldane’s new Lucky Collection of chairs embodies optimism and a plush seat that provides an ultra-comfortable experience
Image: Supplied
Haldane’s new Lucky Collection of chairs embodies optimism and humour with a design structure that resembles the curve of a smile, with outstretched arms reminiscent of a warm hug and a plush seat that provides an ultra-comfortable experience. The use of waterproof bouclé fabrics makes them suitable for indoor and outdoor use. The smooth curved frames are powder coated with an exterior-grade UV-stable pure polyester and finished with a luxurious ferro-grain texture. There’s also an option to customise the upholstery and frame by choosing from the extensive colour palette.
haldane.co.za
Decorex Cape Town’s changing landscape of design
Take inspiration from a house that reflects its landscape perfectly
The science of apartment styling
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.