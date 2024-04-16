The platform promotes unrestricted creativity and individual expression. It invites artists to submit artworks crafted using unique styles and unconventional techniques that defy traditional boundaries and expectations. It calls for SA artists over 18 years old who have not yet had a solo exhibition. Artists who have had a solo exhibition for academic purposes (such as a master’s degree exhibition) are also eligible to enter. Entries are accepted in various artistic mediums, including painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography, video art, and installations.
Entrants can access information on the Sasol New Signatures website to meet competition requirements and standards. Over the coming weeks, Sidogi and Sasol Art Curator, Cate Terblanche, will host informative online how-to tutorials with accompanying downloadable fact sheets to assist entrants in submitting their artworks. Blogs, imagery, and catalogues from previous years are also available to view.
Sasol New Signatures Art Competition 2024 is open for entries
The prestigious platform has been instrumental in shaping the careers of many SA artists locally and internationally since 1989
Image: Supplied
Entries are open for the annual Sasol New Signatures Art Competition 2024, now in its 34th year of unearthing and developing new artistic talent in SA’s contemporary art scene.
The theme for the 2024 campaign is Articulate, and it celebrates the universal human desire for self-expression and connection, showcasing how art can transcend barriers of language, culture, time, and background.
“An exciting development for 2024 is the addition of a new collection point in Potchefstroom. This will give emerging artists from the greater North West Province region an avenue to showcase their talent, and underscores the competition’s commitment to developing and celebrating the visual arts in all parts of the country” said Pfunzo Sidogi, chair of Sasol New Signatures.
Image: Supplied
The winner of the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition will be announced on September 4. They will receive R100,000 and the opportunity to hold a solo exhibition at 2025’s exhibition at the Pretoria Art Museum. The runner-up will receive R25,000, and the five merit award winners will each walk away with R10,000. The winning works will be displayed at the Pretoria Art Museum from September 5 to November 3.
The 2023 Sasol New Signatures winner, Nosiviwe Matikinca, will hold her first solo exhibition alongside the official Sasol New Signatures 2024 exhibition, titled “Ukungalingani Kwezemfundo” (Educational Inequality).
Entries for the 2024 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition can be submitted at one of several collection points across the country on June 4 and June 5 from 10am to 4pm only.
