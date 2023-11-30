Since its inception almost 30 years ago, more than 1,500 children have benefited from Little Artist School’s tuition. The project has sponsored several students’ further education and training after they completed grade 12, and many have become practising artists.
Ndivhuo Munungufhala, Keletso Matlakala and Nditsheni Managa were sponsored to attend printmaking classes at the Artist Proof Studio in Newtown, Johannesburg, where they graduated in 2014. Graduates Buhle Hlatshwayo and Thami Mnyele were among the top 100 of the Sasol Young Signatures Awards, and Cynthia Sifa graduated from the Artist Proof Studio in 2020.
Little Artist students and mentors have featured in many prominent exhibitions and been shown in prestigious galleries over the past 20 years, including the Johannesburg Art Gallery and the Travelling Art Gallery in Germany.
The fine art of a better life
Founded by fine artist Edward Selematsela in 1995, the Little Artist School offers its pupils much more than training in creative skills
Image: Supplied
The Little Artist School is one of the great SA tales of hope, compassion and overcoming the odds. Back in 1995, the country was full of optimism about the future, though there were many children who needed help to overcome the poverty and neglect that had imperilled poor communities, particularly in the rapidly changing inner city of Jozi. It was in that year, at an orphanage on 180d Albert Street, that the project was started by social entrepreneur and fine artist Edward Selematsela.
Selematsela had worked as a child and youth caregiver in an orphanage while studying fine art. His commitment to the children led to his idea to use art as a tool to get them off the streets and away from a life of crime and neglect after they finished their school day. One of the most important aspects he wanted to instil in the kids entering his art school was that they could change how they felt about themselves; that they could build themselves a future as an artist or as an active participant in the country’s creative economy.
Family values and the natural landscape
Since then, the school has expanded and grown, and its key goals now are to:
The use of art as a social development tool is integral to the school. Besides learning creativity, students are taught how to accept responsibilities, become mentors to other students and to gain self-confidence in their own abilities.
Image: Supplied
Since its inception almost 30 years ago, more than 1,500 children have benefited from Little Artist School’s tuition. The project has sponsored several students’ further education and training after they completed grade 12, and many have become practising artists.
Ndivhuo Munungufhala, Keletso Matlakala and Nditsheni Managa were sponsored to attend printmaking classes at the Artist Proof Studio in Newtown, Johannesburg, where they graduated in 2014. Graduates Buhle Hlatshwayo and Thami Mnyele were among the top 100 of the Sasol Young Signatures Awards, and Cynthia Sifa graduated from the Artist Proof Studio in 2020.
Little Artist students and mentors have featured in many prominent exhibitions and been shown in prestigious galleries over the past 20 years, including the Johannesburg Art Gallery and the Travelling Art Gallery in Germany.
Image: Supplied
There are two concurrent exhibitions at the headquarters of FirstRand Ltd, the sponsors of the programme. One showcases a selection of work by the school’s students, in different age categories and using different mediums and sources of inspiration, in which they are helped by mentors at the school. They include:
Image: Supplied
The second exhibition showcases work by the senior mentors and teachers at the school, who are all professional artists. They include:
Work from students at the Little Artist is on display at Art@First, 4 Merchant Place, Sandton until the end of January 2024. Contact littleartistschoolproject@gmail.com to arrange a visit.
Teachers’ work is on display at Art&About at 8 Merchant Place, Sandton, also until the end of January 2024, and is open to the public on weekdays from 9am to 4pm.
All artwork is for sale.
You might also like...
Christmas Noir comes to Kramerville
Svenskt Tenn shines spotlight on Afro-Nordic designers and artists
A coastal home that’s a lesson in restraint and refinement