Xirilo Wyne Ngobeni, Ntakuseni, 2019.
Xirilo Wyne Ngobeni, Ntakuseni, 2019.
Image: Supplied

b.1993

ceramics

Award-winning ceramics artist, Ngobeni, has exhibited across the country, cementing himself as one to lookout for. After growing up in Soweto and moving to Venda, Ngobeni eventually returned to Gauteng where he practises art. His spectacular pieces, at times brutal, sometimes ornate, are symbolic of a moment, mood or memory, and always beautiful.

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

X