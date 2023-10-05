b.1993
ceramics
Award-winning ceramics artist, Ngobeni, has exhibited across the country, cementing himself as one to lookout for. After growing up in Soweto and moving to Venda, Ngobeni eventually returned to Gauteng where he practises art. His spectacular pieces, at times brutal, sometimes ornate, are symbolic of a moment, mood or memory, and always beautiful.
Young and Vital Artists: Xirilo Wyne Ngobeni
Fine art student Ngobeni's spectacular pieces, at times brutal, sometimes ornate, are symbolic of a moment, mood or memory, and always beautiful
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.