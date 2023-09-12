b.1993
drawing and illustration
Magadla’s illustrations gravitate towards simple monotone palettes, investigating the simultaneous symbiosis of and contradictions within light and space. Her meditative work is precise and considered — every line and etch is attributed meaning and depth. In addition to making art, she works as a freelance graphic designer.
Young and vital artists: Zona Magadla
Magadla's illustrations investigate the simultaneous symbiosis of and contradictions within light and space
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.