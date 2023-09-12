Zona Magadla.
Zona Magadla.
Image: Supplied

b.1993

drawing and illustration

Magadla’s illustrations gravitate towards simple monotone palettes, investigating the simultaneous symbiosis of and contradictions within light and space. Her meditative work is precise and considered — every line and etch is attributed meaning and depth. In addition to making art, she works as a freelance graphic designer.

Zona Magadla, Budding Bloom II, 2022.
Zona Magadla, Budding Bloom II, 2022.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

Young and vital artists: Blessing Blaai

Blaai paints, draws, and makes prints, heavily influenced by his inner-city surroundings
Art & Design
1 day ago

Young and vital artist: Matty Monethi

Monethi uses the mediums of painting, printmaking and text to expand on her evolving concept of self
Art & Design
11 months ago

Young and vital artist: Tyra Naidoo

Naidoo's work addresses issues of feminism and cultural identity
Voices
11 months ago

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X