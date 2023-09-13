b.1997
multidisciplinary
Raised by a family of traditional healers and blessed with a spiritual gift himself, it is no surprise that much of the BA fine arts honours graduate’s work centres on the divine. His work — which includes printmaking, drawing, installations, and sculpting — draws on his connection to diviners: those, like himself, with the ability to occupy liminal spaces. He believes that “spirituality is a journey of pain and suffering that leads to the full potential of the self”. His solo exhibition “Ingoma Yomhlaba” just opened at Gallery Momo.
Young and vital artists: Kagiso Gundane
A Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist, and fine arts graduate's work, which includes printmaking, drawing, installations, and sculpting, centres on the divine
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.