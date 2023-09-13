Kagiso Gundane.
Image: Supplied

b.1997

multidisciplinary

Raised by a family of traditional healers and blessed with a spiritual gift himself, it is no surprise that much of the BA fine arts honours graduate’s work centres on the divine. His work — which includes printmaking, drawing, installations, and sculpting — draws on his connection to diviners: those, like himself, with the ability to occupy liminal spaces. He believes that “spirituality is a journey of pain and suffering that leads to the full potential of the self”. His solo exhibition “Ingoma Yomhlaba” just opened at Gallery Momo. 

Kagiso Gundane, Ukuphulukisa IIII, 2023.
Kagiso Gundane, Ukuphulukisa IIII, 2023.
Image: Supplied

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

