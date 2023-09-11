Blessing Blaai, Petrus, 2023.
Blessing Blaai, Petrus, 2023.
Image: Supplied

b.1994

mixed media

Blaai was born at the very cusp of the genesis of a South Africa renewed and grew up in Troyeville, Joburg. He paints, draws, and makes prints, heavily influenced by his inner-city surroundings. Initially training at Art Studio 32 Flavours, he went on to learn printmaking at Artist Proof Studio. The conceptual artist is also a muralist who has completed private and public commissions.

Blessing Blaai.
Blessing Blaai.
Image: Supplied

You might also like...

NEW ISSUE: Sometimes, art appreciation trumps ownership

...but not when we do our Young & Vital list
Voices
1 week ago

Young & Vital Artist | Stanislaw Trzebinski on his new exhibition Solastalgia

The Cape Town-based, Kenyan-born multidisciplinary artist presents his second solo exhibition with Southern Guild— an imagining of a world without ...
Art & Design
1 year ago

Young and vital artist: Navel Seakamela

Seakamela's figurative practice uses drawing and painting in portraiture that focuses on themes of self-representation, identity and the ...
Art & Design
11 months ago

• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.

© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X