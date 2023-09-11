b.1994
mixed media
Blaai was born at the very cusp of the genesis of a South Africa renewed and grew up in Troyeville, Joburg. He paints, draws, and makes prints, heavily influenced by his inner-city surroundings. Initially training at Art Studio 32 Flavours, he went on to learn printmaking at Artist Proof Studio. The conceptual artist is also a muralist who has completed private and public commissions.
Young and vital artists: Blessing Blaai
Blaai paints, draws, and makes prints, heavily influenced by his inner-city surroundings
Image: Supplied
b.1994
mixed media
Blaai was born at the very cusp of the genesis of a South Africa renewed and grew up in Troyeville, Joburg. He paints, draws, and makes prints, heavily influenced by his inner-city surroundings. Initially training at Art Studio 32 Flavours, he went on to learn printmaking at Artist Proof Studio. The conceptual artist is also a muralist who has completed private and public commissions.
Image: Supplied
You might also like...
NEW ISSUE: Sometimes, art appreciation trumps ownership
Young & Vital Artist | Stanislaw Trzebinski on his new exhibition Solastalgia
Young and vital artist: Navel Seakamela
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.