b.2001
drawing and printmaking
Mtimkhulu is an award-winning poet, University of Johannesburg graduate, and practising visual artist. In 2022, he was one of 10 artists mentored under the TAF Unearthed programme, leading to a Teboho Ralesai-curated group show at the Turbine Art Fair. Earlier this year, he showed at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair under the South Atlantic Press banner.
Young and Vital Artists: Tumelo Mtimkhulu
Not only just a Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist, but Mtimkhulu is also an award-winning poet and practising visual artist
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.