Tumelo Mtimkhulu.
b.2001

drawing and printmaking

Mtimkhulu is an award-winning poet, University of Johannesburg graduate, and practising visual artist. In 2022, he was one of 10 artists mentored under the TAF Unearthed programme, leading to a Teboho Ralesai-curated group show at the Turbine Art Fair. Earlier this year, he showed at the Investec Cape Town Art Fair under the South Atlantic Press banner.

Tumelo Mtimkhulu, Do I dare? 2022.
Tumelo Mtimkhulu, Kweetsa (I), 2022.
