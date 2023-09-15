b.1998
mixed media
Mabopane-born Nono uses video, photography, and printmaking to interrogate the politics of intimacy and violence in romantic love. With an excellent academic grounding — she bagged her fine arts junior degree with five distinctions — she sees her work as contributing to decoloniality while documenting the complexities of Black love. In 2022 she became the first woman to win the Ernest Cole Award for photography.
Young and vital artists: Motlhoki Nono
Nono, a Wanted 2023 Young and Vital Artist, sees her work as contributing to decoloniality while documenting the complexities of Black love
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
• From the September edition of Wanted, 2023.