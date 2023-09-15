Motlhoki Nono.
Image: Supplied

b.1998

mixed media

Mabopane-born Nono uses video, photography, and printmaking to interrogate the politics of intimacy and violence in romantic love. With an excellent academic grounding — she bagged her fine arts junior degree with five distinctions — she sees her work as contributing to decoloniality while documenting the complexities of Black love. In 2022 she became the first woman to win the Ernest Cole Award for photography.

Motlhoki Nono, Lenyalo, 2020.
Image: Supplied

