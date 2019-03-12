The caretaker slips the crisp R100 into the pocket of his worn, blue overalls. He gestures for us to follow. “The entrance is this way … just act like you’re supposed to be here,” he mumbles. A clumsy, homemade iron gate bars our entrance to a once-elegant edifice. He fumbles and fiddles with a mess of unlabelled keys. Finally, the giant padlock budges. We’re in.

Yellow Joburg sunlight cascades into the cool cavern. From outside, a cacophony of a thousand hooting taxis, “R10 double burgers”, and “onetime nice price, siyangena!” sale loudspeakers disturbs the resting pigeons and decades of dust. Our strained eyes adjust to the darkness and a collapsed ceiling that has littered the marble lobby. Grand reception desks are unmanned, chandeliers dulled, escalators stilled.

Whether it’s the shattered tiles, decaying debris and rusting barbed wire of a long unproductive factory or the mothballed luxury of an apartment block that would have fitted nicely into the Upper East Side in a past life — abandoned, ignored spaces capture our imagination.