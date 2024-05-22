Strauss & Co Diamond Edition 2024 will showcase exquisite fine jewellery from well known brands
Image: Supplied

Strauss & Co’s first jewellery sales for 2024 opened for online bidding on May 17 with the live virtual evening sale happening on May 27. Curated for the most discerning collectors, connoisseurs of luxury jewels can view an array of stunning pieces and one-of-a-kind diamond creations by appointment at Strauss & Co in Johannesburg. Of the 105 pieces featured, 45 is reserved for the live evening sale. Here are some gorgeous highlights.

Evening sale showstoppers:

Cartier bracelet

Image: Supplied

The elegant 18k two-tone gold and diamond Cartier bracelet is in excellent condition, united by smaller diamond links and is weighty at 24g. (Estimate R70,000-R90,000)

18k two-tone emerald and diamond ring

Image: Supplied

This is a powerful piece of fine jewellery with an assured presence. The centre stone is a princess cut vivid bluish-green emerald that is moderately included. It is shouldered by channel-set baguette-cut diamonds and pave-set brilliant-cut diamonds sure to turn heads. (Estimate R200,000-R250,000)

18k two-tone emerald and sapphire fan earrings

Image: Supplied

Two-tone is definitely in season. And these handmade bespoke, bold and very European fan earrings confirm it. With emerald and sapphire being two of the finest gemstones, the contrast and spirited design of these fan earrings give them an artistic character. (Estimate R50,000-R55,000)

Online day sale stunners:

18k white gold five stone diamond brooch

Image: Supplied

Brooches were the star accessories of the 2024 Met Gala and are one of the dazzling jewellery trends making a comeback this year. This very attractive vintage brooch is inspired by natural elements. With two claw-set trillion-cut diamonds at each terminal, it boasts two fancy green, round, brilliant-cut diamonds and one centrally positioned claw-set fancy brownish-orange round brilliant-cut diamond. (Estimate R50,000-R60,000)

Platinum and 18k yellow gold pink diamond ring

Image: Supplied

This pretty, dainty and vintage-looking ring boasts an intricate and desirable design. It is centred by a fancy light pink round diamond, surrounded by an air gap united to a diamond halo, connected to a protruding pear-cut diamond, pavé-set old-cut diamonds on the shoulders framed with milgrain detailing leading into a tapering shank. (Estimate R60,000-R80,000)    

The online day sale closes at 2pm on May 27. The live evening sale will take place at Strauss & Co in Johannesburg at 7pm on May 27.

