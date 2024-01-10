Celestial shapes and cosmic designs swirl in Cartier’s latest high-jewellery celebration.
Reflection de Cartier bracelet, POR, Cartier
Stockist Cartier Boutique Sandton City 011 666 2800
Production Sahil Harilal
• From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.
Objet
Interstellar: Reflection de Cartier
Celestial shapes and cosmic designs swirl in Cartier’s latest high-jewellery celebration
Image: Judd van Rensburg
Celestial shapes and cosmic designs swirl in Cartier’s latest high-jewellery celebration.
Reflection de Cartier bracelet, POR, Cartier
Stockist Cartier Boutique Sandton City 011 666 2800
Production Sahil Harilal
You might also like...
An ice-breaking bucket bag
Objet | Louis Vuitton Spirit Radiance Cuff
Walk this way
• From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.