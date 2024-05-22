Charles Greig earrings
Charles Greig earrings
Image: Supplied

Charles Greig

 These eye-catching earrings feature topaz, rhodolite, and diamonds — and a jazzy little bee. Not just for apiarists, this popular symbol has been used throughout history in various cultures to symbolise power, prosperity, and a strong work ethic. POA.

charlesgreig.co.za or 0800 333 888

 

Panthère de Cartier earrings
Panthère de Cartier earrings
Image: Supplied

Cartier

Seen on Demi Moore at the premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, these Panthère de Cartier earrings in 18kt white gold, onyx, and diamond are iconic. The panther has been associated with the French house since the early 1900s. POA.

Cartier Boutique Sandton City or 011 666 2800

 

Louis Vuitton Liberty earrings
Louis Vuitton Liberty earrings
Image: Supplied

Louis Vuitton

 

The house’s Liberty earrings in white gold, emeralds, and diamonds are a masterclass in untempered glamour. Designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, they form part of the the Spirit Chapter II jewellery collection. POA.

louisvuitton.com

 

Bulgari Divas’ Dream earrings
Bulgari Divas’ Dream earrings
Image: Supplied

Bulgari

 Capture the essence of Italian beauty and elegance with Bulgari’s Divas’ Dream earrings. Made up of 18kt rose gold and set with brilliant-cut spinel and pavé diamonds, the distinct fan-shaped motif is inspired by Roman mosaics dating to the third century AD. POA.

Bulgari Sandton City 011 883 1325 or info@picotandmoss.co.za

You might also like....

BOLD & BEAUTIFUL

Maximalist style maven Iris Apfel once said, “Jewellery is the most transformative thing you can wear.” Why not follow her advice and make a splash ...
Watches & Jewellery
2 months ago

The garden variety

Like a little bit of Eden, these high-jewellery treasures radiate the freshness and clarity of a magical garden dotted with luminous emeralds and ...
Watches & Jewellery
4 months ago

La bohème

The finest expressions of design liberation
Watches & Jewellery
5 months ago

From the May edition of Wanted 2024

© Wanted 2024 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X