Charles Greig
These eye-catching earrings feature topaz, rhodolite, and diamonds — and a jazzy little bee. Not just for apiarists, this popular symbol has been used throughout history in various cultures to symbolise power, prosperity, and a strong work ethic. POA.
charlesgreig.co.za or 0800 333 888
An earful
With an abundance of diamonds and a generous sprinkling of gems, these head-turners are bold, brazen, and sure to get you noticed
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Cartier
Seen on Demi Moore at the premiere of Feud: Capote vs. The Swans, these Panthère de Cartier earrings in 18kt white gold, onyx, and diamond are iconic. The panther has been associated with the French house since the early 1900s. POA.
Cartier Boutique Sandton City or 011 666 2800
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
The house’s Liberty earrings in white gold, emeralds, and diamonds are a masterclass in untempered glamour. Designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, they form part of the the Spirit Chapter II jewellery collection. POA.
louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Bulgari
Capture the essence of Italian beauty and elegance with Bulgari’s Divas’ Dream earrings. Made up of 18kt rose gold and set with brilliant-cut spinel and pavé diamonds, the distinct fan-shaped motif is inspired by Roman mosaics dating to the third century AD. POA.
Bulgari Sandton City 011 883 1325 or info@picotandmoss.co.za
From the May edition of Wanted 2024