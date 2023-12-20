Cartier
Cartier’s love affair with the natural world has resulted in some of its most idiosyncratic designs yet. The high-jewellery collection [Sur]naturel taps into house codes such as crocodile skin and cactus blooms, reimagined in mother of pearl, coral, and diamonds. Our (current) favourites? The Peau de Croco necklace and Cactus Bloom ring.
POR.
Cartier Boutique Sandton City 011 666 2800
La bohème
The finest expressions of design liberation
Image: Supplied
Cartier
Cartier’s love affair with the natural world has resulted in some of its most idiosyncratic designs yet. The high-jewellery collection [Sur]naturel taps into house codes such as crocodile skin and cactus blooms, reimagined in mother of pearl, coral, and diamonds. Our (current) favourites? The Peau de Croco necklace and Cactus Bloom ring.
POR.
Cartier Boutique Sandton City 011 666 2800
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Ivy X Gemfields
When world-leading miner Gemfields and fine-jewellery label Ivy New York collaborate, the result is nothing short of spectacular. Responsibly mined Mozambican rubies take centre stage in a dazzling assortment of high-jewellery creations, such as the Ivy X Gemfields Ruby and Diamond Passion Flower ring.
POR.
ivynewyork.com
Image: Supplied
Bulgari
Bulgari has always drawn on the mystique and allure of coloured stones, and the Allegra jewellery collection, with its magnificent morganite and kunzite, is its latest ode to the undying power of femininity. Necklace in 18kt rose gold and rubies with nearly 30ct of diamonds.
POR.
picotandmoss.co.za Bulgari Boutique Sandton City 011 669 0500
You might also like...
We’ve found some absolutely fabulous bits of bling (you’re welcome)
Bright sparks
Masterpieces in miniature
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.