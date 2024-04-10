There is no doubt, however, that it’s having a major moment on the catwalks of Europe. Gucci, under creative director Sabato De Sarno, has even introduced us to a dramatic new hue called Gucci Rosso. Why not treat yourself to a drop-red gorgeous piece of jewellery? We won’t tell if you don’t…
Pomellato
The M’Ama Non M’Ama bracelet is made of 18kt rose gold and a 2ct garnet. The name of the piece translates to “loves me, loves me not” and it aims to convey the unpredictability of true love with its whimsical contemporary style.
R37 000, info@picotandmoss.co.za
Dawn of the red
From vivid vermillion to moody maroon, red rarely goes out of fashion
Image: Supplied
Pomellato
The M’Ama Non M’Ama bracelet is made of 18kt rose gold and a 2ct garnet. The name of the piece translates to “loves me, loves me not” and it aims to convey the unpredictability of true love with its whimsical contemporary style.
R37 000, info@picotandmoss.co.za
Image: Supplied
Geraldine Fenn
These distinctive earrings are by Geraldine Fenn. This Joburg-based jewellery designer is part owner of Tinsel Gallery — the undisputed champion of local contemporary jewellery design. The earrings were created using a vintage cameo, cast in an oxblood-coloured resin, and paired with classic pearl drops and silver.
R1 850, tinselgallery.com
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
The jaw-dropping Destiny ring was designed by Francesca Amfitheatrof, artistic director: watches and jewellery at Louis Vuitton. The collection is an ode to the ruby, and the ring features an emerald-cut ruby of 3.62ct, yellow gold, platinum, and diamonds. With its unique open latticework, it is anchored in the geometric energy of the Louis Vuitton V.
POA, louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Bulgari
Why not stack some arm candy (the jewellery, not the hot date) for the ultimate dose of drama? The Divas’ Dream bracelet by Bulgari embodies the legend of a diva with its refined elegance and 18kt rose-gold, mother-of-pearl, and carnelian elements. Its fan-shaped motif draws inspiration from the mosaics at the Roman Baths of Caracalla.
R110 000, Bulgari Sandton City 011 883 1325 or info@picotandmoss.co.za
Image: Supplied
Kirsten Goss
The understated Boa necklace by South African jewellery designer Kirsten Goss is a one-off piece and hand finished using deep-red garnets and gold vermeil. While the garnet, one of the most iconic red gemstones, does come in other hues, its name originates from the 14th-century Middle-English word gernet, meaning red.
POA, kirstengoss.co.za
