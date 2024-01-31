Image: Aart Verrips

Hooded jacket, R6 500, Ephymol;

pearl necklaces, R1 890- R12 800, Veronica Anderson Jewellery

Dress, R15 000, Erre;

18kt pink-gold Serpenti bracelet with diamonds, R1 323 000;

18kt slim Serpenti bracelet with diamonds, R950 000;

18kt pink-gold Serpenti watch with diamonds, R703 800;

Serpenti Viper bracelet, R242 000, all Bulgari

Sipho Mabuse.
Suit, model’s own;

Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona watch in 18kt white gold with black lacquered diamond-set dial and trapeze-cut diamond bezel fitted on Oysterflex bracelet, POR, Rolex

Rahim Rawjee.
Shirt, R8 000;

waistcoat (part of three-piece made-to-measure suit), R78 000, both Row-G;

Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda GT Chronograph 42mm watch in polished and satin-finished stainless steel, R462 000, Boutique Haute Horlogerie

Etho Maria white-gold and platinum earrings with 8.64ct of diamonds, R950 000;

Etho Maria white-gold and platinum necklace with 18.59ct of diamonds, R3 420 000, both Elegance Jewellers;

crystal bikini top, stylist’s own

Leather, braided pewter, and pearl choker, POR, Charles Greig

Blazer, POR, Ryan Keys;

necklaces, from top, Easy Rainbow choker, R147 000;

Easy Rainbow cross, R105 000;

Pizzo cross, R308 000, all Dolce & Gabbana

Bee Diamondhead.
Dress, R12 500, Erre;

earrings in yellow gold with diamonds, POR;

diamond and multi-gemstone spectacle chains and necklaces, POR;

yellow-gold diamond and tsavorite bracelets, POR;

rare diamond and multi-colour gemstone rings, POR, all Charles Greig

Manthe Ribane.
Jumpsuit, R25 000, David Tlale;

bow, POR, Erre;

Messika Gatsby earrings in white gold and diamonds, R100 000;

Chopard Happy Diamonds double-chain necklace in 18k white gold and diamonds, R369 800;

Chopard Happy Diamonds necklace in white gold and diamonds, R440 800, all Boutique Haute Horlogerie02.

Saadique Ryklief.
Suit, POR, Ruald Rheeder;

Ulysse Nardin Lady Diver 39mm watch with blue dial and diamond-set bezel, R255 900, Boutique Haute Horlogerie

Fancy white-gold Y-link diamond necklace with pear-, round-, and baguette- cut diamonds, POR, Charles Greig;coat, stylist’s own

Suit jacket, POR, Ruald Rheeder;

Pomellato necklace in 18kt rose gold with sky-blue topazes and white diamonds, R432 500;

Pomellato Nudo ring in 18kt rose and white gold with sky-blue topaz, agate, and 38 diffused topazes, R68 500;

Pomellato Nudo ring in 18kt rose and white gold with brown diamonds, R155 500;

Pomellato Nudo ring in 18kt rose and white gold with amethyst and jade on 18kt black rhodium-plated rose gold, R65 000;

Pomellato Nudo bracelet in 18kt rose gold, two sky-blue topazes, and 38 white diamonds on 18kt white rhodium-plated rose gold, R214 000;

Pomellato Nudo bracelet in 18kt rose gold with white topaz, white mother-of-pearl, and 38 white diamonds on 18kt white rhodium-plated rose gold, R194 500;

Hermès Heure H watch with diamond-set white mother-of-pearl dial and diamonds, R76 500, all Boutique Haute Horlogerie

Dress and T-shirt, both POR, Viviers;

Black Bay S&G 41mm watch with a champagne-coloured dial on aged brown-leather strap with fold-over clasp, R81 050, Tudor; jewellery, model’s own

Divas’ Dream 18kt pink-gold earrings with diamonds and rubies, R725 000; Divas’ Dream 18kt yellow-gold necklace with rubies, pink sapphires, and diamonds, R718 500; pink-gold classic Serpenti ring, R26 500;

Serpenti ring in 18kt pink gold with diamonds, R252 000;

Serpenti 18kt pink-gold watch with diamonds, R806 000;

Serpenti double bracelet in 18kt pink-gold with diamonds and rubellite, R488 200, all Bulgari; dress, R22 000, Kat Van Duinen

production Sahil Harilal

Photographer Aart Verrips/ Agent Emma Photographer’s Assistant Nicholai Thomas Lighting Glow Hire Hair Saadique Ryklief/ Lampost Hair Assistant Nishaam Bhana Makeup Annice Gerber And Alex Botha/ Lampost Using Chanel Beauty Makeup Assistant Jennifer Krug Production Assistant Yoliswa Myaluza

Models Sipho Mabuse; Rahim Rawjee; Bee Diamondhead; Manthe Ribane; Saadique Ryklief; Lezanne Viviers; Bethany/ Kult; Lauren/ My Friend Ned; Daniel/ Twenty; Gabriel/ Kult; Ai-Mee/ Boss

Animal Handler Grey Strydom Of Hartbeespoort Aquarium & Bird Park Hbtaquarium@Gmail.Com Animal Anti-Cruelty League Representative Rulof Jackson Aacl.Co.Za

 From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.

