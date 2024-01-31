Suit jacket, POR, Ruald Rheeder;
Pomellato necklace in 18kt rose gold with sky-blue topazes and white diamonds, R432 500;
Pomellato Nudo ring in 18kt rose and white gold with sky-blue topaz, agate, and 38 diffused topazes, R68 500;
Pomellato Nudo ring in 18kt rose and white gold with brown diamonds, R155 500;
Pomellato Nudo ring in 18kt rose and white gold with amethyst and jade on 18kt black rhodium-plated rose gold, R65 000;
Pomellato Nudo bracelet in 18kt rose gold, two sky-blue topazes, and 38 white diamonds on 18kt white rhodium-plated rose gold, R214 000;
Pomellato Nudo bracelet in 18kt rose gold with white topaz, white mother-of-pearl, and 38 white diamonds on 18kt white rhodium-plated rose gold, R194 500;
Hermès Heure H watch with diamond-set white mother-of-pearl dial and diamonds, R76 500, all Boutique Haute Horlogerie
Best in show: Standout jewellery
No shrinking violets, these maximalist pieces have a bite
Hooded jacket, R6 500, Ephymol;
pearl necklaces, R1 890- R12 800, Veronica Anderson Jewellery
Dress, R15 000, Erre;
18kt pink-gold Serpenti bracelet with diamonds, R1 323 000;
18kt slim Serpenti bracelet with diamonds, R950 000;
18kt pink-gold Serpenti watch with diamonds, R703 800;
Serpenti Viper bracelet, R242 000, all Bulgari
Image: Aart Verrips
Suit, model’s own;
Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona watch in 18kt white gold with black lacquered diamond-set dial and trapeze-cut diamond bezel fitted on Oysterflex bracelet, POR, Rolex
Image: Aart Verrips
Shirt, R8 000;
waistcoat (part of three-piece made-to-measure suit), R78 000, both Row-G;
Parmigiani Fleurier Tonda GT Chronograph 42mm watch in polished and satin-finished stainless steel, R462 000, Boutique Haute Horlogerie
Etho Maria white-gold and platinum earrings with 8.64ct of diamonds, R950 000;
Etho Maria white-gold and platinum necklace with 18.59ct of diamonds, R3 420 000, both Elegance Jewellers;
crystal bikini top, stylist’s own
Leather, braided pewter, and pearl choker, POR, Charles Greig
Blazer, POR, Ryan Keys;
necklaces, from top, Easy Rainbow choker, R147 000;
Easy Rainbow cross, R105 000;
Pizzo cross, R308 000, all Dolce & Gabbana
Image: Aart Verrips
Dress, R12 500, Erre;
earrings in yellow gold with diamonds, POR;
diamond and multi-gemstone spectacle chains and necklaces, POR;
yellow-gold diamond and tsavorite bracelets, POR;
rare diamond and multi-colour gemstone rings, POR, all Charles Greig
Image: Aart Verrips
Jumpsuit, R25 000, David Tlale;
bow, POR, Erre;
Messika Gatsby earrings in white gold and diamonds, R100 000;
Chopard Happy Diamonds double-chain necklace in 18k white gold and diamonds, R369 800;
Chopard Happy Diamonds necklace in white gold and diamonds, R440 800, all Boutique Haute Horlogerie02.
Image: Aart Verrips
Suit, POR, Ruald Rheeder;
Ulysse Nardin Lady Diver 39mm watch with blue dial and diamond-set bezel, R255 900, Boutique Haute Horlogerie
Fancy white-gold Y-link diamond necklace with pear-, round-, and baguette- cut diamonds, POR, Charles Greig;coat, stylist’s own
Suit jacket, POR, Ruald Rheeder;
Pomellato necklace in 18kt rose gold with sky-blue topazes and white diamonds, R432 500;
Pomellato Nudo ring in 18kt rose and white gold with sky-blue topaz, agate, and 38 diffused topazes, R68 500;
Pomellato Nudo ring in 18kt rose and white gold with brown diamonds, R155 500;
Pomellato Nudo ring in 18kt rose and white gold with amethyst and jade on 18kt black rhodium-plated rose gold, R65 000;
Pomellato Nudo bracelet in 18kt rose gold, two sky-blue topazes, and 38 white diamonds on 18kt white rhodium-plated rose gold, R214 000;
Pomellato Nudo bracelet in 18kt rose gold with white topaz, white mother-of-pearl, and 38 white diamonds on 18kt white rhodium-plated rose gold, R194 500;
Hermès Heure H watch with diamond-set white mother-of-pearl dial and diamonds, R76 500, all Boutique Haute Horlogerie
Dress and T-shirt, both POR, Viviers;
Black Bay S&G 41mm watch with a champagne-coloured dial on aged brown-leather strap with fold-over clasp, R81 050, Tudor; jewellery, model’s own
Divas’ Dream 18kt pink-gold earrings with diamonds and rubies, R725 000; Divas’ Dream 18kt yellow-gold necklace with rubies, pink sapphires, and diamonds, R718 500; pink-gold classic Serpenti ring, R26 500;
Serpenti ring in 18kt pink gold with diamonds, R252 000;
Serpenti 18kt pink-gold watch with diamonds, R806 000;
Serpenti double bracelet in 18kt pink-gold with diamonds and rubellite, R488 200, all Bulgari; dress, R22 000, Kat Van Duinen
production Sahil Harilal
Photographer Aart Verrips/ Agent Emma Photographer’s Assistant Nicholai Thomas Lighting Glow Hire Hair Saadique Ryklief/ Lampost Hair Assistant Nishaam Bhana Makeup Annice Gerber And Alex Botha/ Lampost Using Chanel Beauty Makeup Assistant Jennifer Krug Production Assistant Yoliswa Myaluza
Models Sipho Mabuse; Rahim Rawjee; Bee Diamondhead; Manthe Ribane; Saadique Ryklief; Lezanne Viviers; Bethany/ Kult; Lauren/ My Friend Ned; Daniel/ Twenty; Gabriel/ Kult; Ai-Mee/ Boss
Animal Handler Grey Strydom Of Hartbeespoort Aquarium & Bird Park Hbtaquarium@Gmail.Com Animal Anti-Cruelty League Representative Rulof Jackson Aacl.Co.Za
You might also like...
Swingin' from the chandeliers
Short-hand for sophistication
Interstellar: Reflection de Cartier
• From the 2023/2024 edition of Wanted Watches, Jewellery and Luxury.