Four essential pieces of jewellery that are worth the investment
Accessorise your summer outfits with jewellery that shines brighter than the sun
Walk this way
Fusing the mystical and the material, Versace channels the power of Medusa for a stiletto worthy of any siren song
Introducing Wanted's Holiday Issue
Our guide to the ultimate in holiday indulgence
Regenerative farming gets a stylish shot in the arm
A beautiful Franschhoek farmhouse, Le Poirier, is transformed to embrace regenerative agriculture and "celebrity" livestock
The superyacht industry is booming and breaking all sales records
Sales of new yachts may have doubled in 2021, but that figure only tells part of the story
The Steam Deck gaming console
For a first-generation product, the Steam Deck packs a more-than-adequate punch
A stay at the Château de Saran
It is rare that one gets the opportunity to stay at the Château de Saran, and we were very privileged to do so
Not all seaweed soups are created equal
Here's a Korean version of a seaweed soup that is beautifully layered in flavour
Discover the best of the Cape with these exclusive travel specials from Mastercard
A night to remember: Wanted's end-of-year bash reminds us that life is better with a touch of luxury
To celebrate the end of another fabulous year, Wanted hosted a dinner as a final send off to the year that was
OBJET
Walk this way
Fusing the mystical and the material, Versace channels the power of Medusa for a stiletto worthy of any siren song
Words:
Wanted Reporter
03 November 2022
Medusa Chain sandals.
Medusa Chain sandals.
Medusa Chain sandals.
Medusa Chain sandals.
Medusa Chain sandals, R25 695, Versace.
STOCKIST
Versace, O11 883 144.
Production:
Sahil Harilal.
