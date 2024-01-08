Nevin Sher.
Nevin Sher (aka The Diamond Guy) has been busy in the creative trenches. First he found inspiration in the Blue Beetle-DC Comics universe, creating a bespoke jewelled scarab that both speaks to the traditional Egyptian symbol and channels superhero energy to create a new take on the form that is true to the moment. The Diamond Guy is now turning his hand to the hummingbird for the next instalment of The Hunger Games, partnering with Empire Entertainment to create a series of bespoke jewellery pieces inspired by The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Sher has been in the diamond retail and trading industry for over 15 years and is a member of the Diamond Dealers Club of South Africa. His brand — The Diamond Guy — aims to take the consumer directly to the source, providing a one-stop shop for both design, with an in-house team of highly skilled artisans, and dealer-grade stones. This is a winning formula, grounded in business nous seasoned with a strong dose of celluloid-dreams inspiration.

