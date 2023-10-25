Bulgari
The Bulgari Colour Treasures necklace, POA, is a glorious combination of amethyst, citrine, rubellite, blue topaz, pink quartz, and diamonds. It totals an extraordinary 288.20ct and is the ultimate addition to one’s warm-weather wardrobe.
picotandmoss.co.za
Bright sparks
A new season sees us accessorising with jewellery in shapes and colours that epitomise all things bright and beautiful
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Louis Vuitton
The prettiest piece of finger bling out there, the LV Blossom ring, POR, is an 18kt pink-gold floral outline with a delicate diamond detail that you’ll want to keep on regardless of the occasion.
eu.louisvuitton.com
Image: Supplied
Chopard
The Happy Diamonds Planet, POA, is a unique and playful pendant in rose gold and diamond with dancing diamonds between two sapphire crystals, enabling endless movement and sparkle.
bhhboutique.co.za
Image: Supplied
Pomellato
These Giardini Verticali earrings, POA, are a jaw-dropping fusion of rose gold, titanium, green tourmaline, tanzanite, and diamond. Nothing else is required to adorn something sleek and simple.
bhhboutique.co.za
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.