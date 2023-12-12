Handcrafted items often have a unique magic and beauty that set them apart from factory-made counterparts. Recently, I listened to an interview with Thomas Heatherwick, the British architect behind our Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, in which he discussed his new book, dedicated to his pursuit of more “humanised” architecture.
Heatherwick challenges the sterility of Modernism and believes that our machine-like cityscapes lack character and soul, which in turn affects our overall well-being. A former product designer, he emphasises the importance of design in providing utility and forging emotional connections. He advocates extending this philosophy to a larger scale, ensuring that our surroundings offer the necessary visual complexity to nourish our brains.
In the watch industry, one of the most “nourishing” aspects is an opportunity to connect with the talented individuals who conceive and craft intricate, hand-finished timepieces. These artisans have a deep understanding of the true essence of luxury, rooted in time-honoured, thoughtful, and highly skilled practices. Notable figures include the charismatic Pierre Rainero at Cartier, the architecturally minded Eric Giroud, the meticulous Michel Parmigiani, and a new generation represented by innovators such as Sylvain Berneron of Breitling.
Quality Time
Sylvain Berneron represents a new generation for Breitling
The Breitling Avenger is fine-tuned by an automotive star
Image: breitling.com
Time for your presence
While interdisciplinary collaboration is not a novel concept in the industry, individuals such as Berneron bring fresh “outsider” perspectives that rekindle a sense of playfulness. Berneron, a former transportation-automotive designer known as Holographic Hammer, has an impressive track record, having created concepts such as the Ducati Scrambler “Project Hero 01” and BMW Concept Ninety, which evolved into the BMW R nineT roadster.
As Breitling’s creative director for the past five years, he oversees the entire product development cycle. He understands the demands of a high-speed lifestyle and the need for reliable tools to match, applying this to the recent update of the performance-oriented Breitling Avenger.
Image: breitling.com
Image: breitling.com
Originally built with “supersonic strength” for jet pilots, the Avenger was introduced in 2001. The latest enhancements strengthen its water resistance, add rotating countdown and 24-hour bezels, introduce a screw-down crown and case back, and use ceramic for the first time in the Night Mission references. Berneron explains that the Avenger caters to individuals in the military, naval, and aviation industries, or rig operators who need a technical device that can take a lot of beating.
“Technically, the chronographs are elevated through the introduction of our COSC-certified in-house B01 calibre, which is one of the most precise and robust in the industry.” However, the Avenger lineup also appeals to enthusiasts like him who appreciate technical excellence and craftsmanship. Addressing the decision to opt for smaller case sizes of 42mm and 44mm, he acknowledges the shrinking market for larger watches and that Breitling, known for its oversized designs, seeks to remain relevant.
Image: Supplied
He predicts that, over the next decade, watch sizes will revert to those reminiscent of the 1970s and 1980s. “Ergonomics can be one of the key factors in the buying decision. But... reducing a case size can make a watch extremely delicate.” However, his team’s commitment to producing state-of-the-art pieces is evident in the new steel and ceramic 44mm chrono-graphs, where every millimetre of space is maximised.
Despite the reduced case sizes, readability has not been compromised — instead, it’s been enhanced through simplified dials and matte colours that prevent unwanted reflections. Rectangular pushers on the chronographs offer a contemporary feel and improved usability. The dial colours range from traditional black to Tactic green, Blueberry, and sandy Islander beige.
The new Avenger is offered in 44mm steel and ceramic B01 chronographs from R180 200, 44mm Automatic GMT from R128 100, and 42mm Automatic from R104 400.
breitling.com or Breitling Boutique 011 883 2286
• From the December edition of Wanted, 2023.