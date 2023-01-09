Olympic 1932 Chrono Chime.
Image: Supplied

To the extreme

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge is inspired by the experimental 2012 watch that was attached to the manipulator arm of James Cameron’s submersible during his descent into the Mariana Trench. Crafted from RLX titanium and featuring a helium escape valve and Ringlock system, this commercial release can withstand dives to skullcrushing depths of 11 000m. This may seem extreme, given that the deepest scuba dive has been recorded at 332.35m. However, it is this sort of R&D that filters through to make recreational divers’ models even more dependable.

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Deepsea Challenge.
POA, rolex.com Rolex Watch Co SA: 011 784 9230.

Chain of study

The Breitling Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins is a statement in style and sustainability: it’s the first “traceable watch” that is fully transparent about the source of its precious materials. The supply chain of materials, including the 18kt red gold from Swiss Better Gold Association-accredited artisanal mines and the 32 labgrown diamonds, is detailed on the blockchain-backed NFTs of each watch. Inside beats the COSC-certified Breitling Calibre 17 with 38- hour power reserve. Presented on a natural-rubber rouleaux bracelet and water resistant to 100m.

Breitling Super Chronomat Automatic 38 Origins.
R370 000, breitling.com Breitling Boutique: 011 883 2286.

Chime keeper

While Omega’s Speedmaster Moonwatch receives most of the attention, these Olympic 1932 Chrono Chime editions remind us of the manufacture’s impressive history. The numbered edition references the world’s first minute repeater wristwatch by Omega from 1892 and its pocket chronographs used at the Los Angeles 1932 Olympic Games. The minute repeater of this extraordinary new Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 1932 chronograph chimes the elapsed time on golden gongs, which can also be heard in the 45mm 18kt Sedna Gold Speedmaster Chrono Chime edition, for “everyday wear”.

Olympic 1932 Chrono Chime.
POA, omegawatches.com

