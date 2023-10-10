Perfect beat
In 1998, the debut of Caliber 9S marked a pivotal moment in Grand Seiko’s mechanical watchmaking, introducing a new era in precision and durability. This movement laid the foundation for various Grand Seiko mechanical watches, including the revolutionary Caliber 9SA5 and the Tentagraph chronograph. The collection includes GMT watches in diverse styles, some with Hi-Beat movements. In celebration of 25 years of Caliber 9S excellence, two GMT watches draw inspiration from the skies over Mount Iwate, close to the Grand Seiko manufacture. The Sport Collection GMT captures the beautiful tapestry of clouds only rarely seen at daybreak, while the 39.5mm Elegance Collection GMT boasts a timeless design with a modern movement, both paying homage to Grand Seiko’s heritage of precision and style.
Limited editions, POA, grand-seiko.com, Treger Group 011 089 6000
The latest news in the world of luxury watches
From the new IWC Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 Black Aces to Grand Seiko's Elegance Collection GMT, here's a look at the latest in luxury watches this month
Turn out the lights
The new IWC Pilot’s Watch Automatic 41 Black Aces boasts unrivalled visibility in the dark and a striking appearance in the day. Its luminescent white dial in Super-Lumi Nova emits a bright-greenish light for over 23 hours. This innovation is the latest from IWC’s Professional Pilot’s Watches Program, rooted in its 85-year history of creating reliable cockpit instruments in collaboration with professional pilots. Inspired by the US Navy’s “Black Aces” squadron, it has a scratch-resistant black zirconium oxide ceramic case. Powered by the IWC-manufacture 32100 calibre, it has antimagnetic properties and a 72-hour power reserve.
CHF 7 200 (around R150 000), iwc.com
Image: Supplied
Take the journey
The Breitling Navitimer 36 and 32 offer more slender options for its sizeable icon. With mother-of-pearl dials, traceable 18kt red gold, and lab-grown diamonds, these additions to the 70-year-old collection combine elegance with such distinctive features as a beaded bezel and circular slide rule. The 36mm Navitimer features metallic dial colours and mother-of-pearl options and is powered by the COSC-certified automatic Breitling Caliber 17. The 32mm has pastel mother-of-pearl dials and a COSC-certified SuperQuartzTM movement. Both carry the company’s Origins label, signifying its commitment to responsibly sourced materials.
From R94 900, Breitling Boutique Sandton 011 883 2286, breitling.com
Image: Supplied
• From the October edition of Wanted, 2023.