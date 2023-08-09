Master of the deep
The latest news in the world of luxury watches
From Longines' Spirit Zulu Time to Omega's Seamaster in Summer Blue, here's a look at the latest in luxury watches this month
Image: Supplied
Zulu Time
An update to its Spirit Pilot’s collection launched in 2020, the 40mm and 42mm Longines Spirit Zulu Time was an instant hit when revealed last year. The new 39mm case size makes the modern Zulu Time (the military’s name for GMT) a winner for adventurers with smaller wrists. Available in stainless steel with various dial and ceramic bezel options and 18kt gold trim, they are powered by a COSC-certified calibre GMT L844.4 automatic movement. This true GMT watch allows independent adjustment of the local hour hand, while multiple time zones are tracked via the 24-hour bezel and the Zulu Time hand.
From R72 900, longines.com or Tregor Group 011 089 6000
Image: Supplied
Master of the deep
Launched in 1948 for Omega’s 100th anniversary, the Seamaster combined battle-proven technology with an elegant design, creating a versatile watch for various settings. For the 75th anniversary of the collection, which now includes seven iconic models, from the more formal Aqua Terra 150m (pictured) to the professional Planet Ocean 600m, Ploprof 1200m, and the Ultra Deep 600m, the new Seamaster in Summer Blue novelties capture “the essence of a pristine ocean on a perfect day” while also celebrating their incredible water resistance. Commemorative case-back logo engravings on all watches feature Poseidon with his trident and two seahorses. POA, omegawatches.com01
Image: Supplied
Revved up
Breitling brought its icon Top Time back to life in 2020 and the spirit of this sporty chronograph of the 1960s continues to resonate with new collectors. Two new pieces add to the success of past collaborations, with Australian surf-and-motorcycle outfitter Deus Ex Machina and British heritage motorcycle brand Triumph (pictured). Revving things up a gear with the introduction of the Breitling manufacture Caliber 01, these watches are for those who are as fascinated by the inner workings of their watches as they are with the mechanics of their two-wheeled machines. These novelties combine a sense of nostalgia with contemporary watchmaking prowess and conveniences, well-suited to life on the move.
POA, breitling.com or Breitling Boutique Sandton 011 883 2286
• From the August edition of Wanted, 2023.