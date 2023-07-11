Good Sport
In 2019, Seiko introduced the redesign of its original Seiko 5 Sport from 1968. This year, in celebration of the collection’s 55th anniversary, three new 42.5mm creations in SKX Sports Style pay homage to its origins by referencing the colours of three popular historical watches. In addition, there is a 39.5mm re-creation limited edition (pictured), which is true to the very first model in just about every detail, featuring the vintage logo, day-date display, and recessed crown, but is updated with a new bracelet and water resistance to 100m. Models are powered by the robust Caliber 4R36 automatic movement. An excellent value proposition, the SRPK17 limited edition will retail for under R10 000 when it hits stores in September.
seikowatches.com or Treger Group 011 089 600003
The latest news in the world of luxury watches
From the Mille Miglia GTS Chronograph Limited Edition Italy to Seiko 5 Sport, here are the latest news in the world of luxury watches
Image: Supplied
Beautiful Race
Chopard celebrates the recent Mille Miglia (Italian for “1 000 miles”) classic car race with four Mille Miglia Classic Chronographs and this 44mm Mille Miglia GTS Chronograph Limited Edition Italy in sustainable Lucent Steel. The 41st edition of the vintage and classic car race, which Enzo Ferrari referred to as “the most beautiful race in the world”, ran from Brescia in Lombardy to Rome and back. The green and red livery of the new GTS Chrono is a tribute to Italy, the birthplace of the open-road race.
POA, chopard.com or Boutique Haute Horlogerie 011 325 4119
Image: Supplied
LBD
Released in 2021, the retro Girard-Perregaux Casquette 2.0 is a reimagining of the manufacture’s iconic timepiece from the 1970s. This year’s re-edition by Saint Laurent creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the Casquette 2.0 Saint-Laurent 01, has its 42.40mm x 33.60mm x 14.64mm case dressed in matte-black ceramic and PVD-treated titanium with a tubular LED display powered by a calibre GP03980 quartz movement. It is presented on a ceramic bracelet with a rubber interior. Sold alongside other exclusive objets at Saint Laurent Rive Droite stores only and limited to 100 pieces,
US$6 700, ysl.com
Image: Supplied
Good Sport
In 2019, Seiko introduced the redesign of its original Seiko 5 Sport from 1968. This year, in celebration of the collection’s 55th anniversary, three new 42.5mm creations in SKX Sports Style pay homage to its origins by referencing the colours of three popular historical watches. In addition, there is a 39.5mm re-creation limited edition (pictured), which is true to the very first model in just about every detail, featuring the vintage logo, day-date display, and recessed crown, but is updated with a new bracelet and water resistance to 100m. Models are powered by the robust Caliber 4R36 automatic movement. An excellent value proposition, the SRPK17 limited edition will retail for under R10 000 when it hits stores in September.
seikowatches.com or Treger Group 011 089 600003
You might also like...
The strongest and brightest Garmin collection yet
Power + paradigm = A modern icon
Celebrating 60 years of the timeless Carrera
• From the July edition of Wanted, 2023.