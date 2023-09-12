An award-winning Langa-based Unyazi ‘lightning’ Designs, Umuzi’ ('a village' in isiZulu), hand-beaded watch strap.
An award-winning Langa-based Unyazi ‘lightning’ Designs, Umuzi’ ('a village' in isiZulu), hand-beaded watch strap.
Image: Supplied

This colourful ‘Umuzi’ ('a village' in isiZulu) watch strap was hand-beaded by award-winning Langa-based Unyazi ‘lightning’ Designs, bringing a flash of personal style to a watch collection, including Apple Watch. This strap updates a vintage Seiko 5, coincidently featuring the Japanese brand’s ‘Daini’ lightning bolt on its dial. Inspired by Zulu love letters and "timeless African stories”, straps are made with top-quality Czech seed beads, each colour conveying a different message. Available in numerous patterns and widths, and customisable on request, they’re a welcome touch of local flavour on the wrist.

R1 000, on a leather backing. Visit @unyazi_designs or 067-216-2709. 

You might also like...

Celebrating 60 years of the timeless Carrera

TAG Heuer marks the occasion with two new chronographs featuring 70s-inspired ‘glass box’ design
Watches & Jewellery
3 months ago

A new take on coloured ceramics in watchmaking

IWC’s innovation journey continues with the development of proprietary ceramic colours
Watches & Jewellery
7 months ago

Top 10 watch brands with sustainability in mind

These watch brands have adopted strategies to protect our planet and are on the cutting-edge of environmental responsibility
Watches & Jewellery
7 months ago
© Wanted 2023 - If you would like to reproduce this article please email us.
X