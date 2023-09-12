This colourful ‘Umuzi’ ('a village' in isiZulu) watch strap was hand-beaded by award-winning Langa-based Unyazi ‘lightning’ Designs, bringing a flash of personal style to a watch collection, including Apple Watch. This strap updates a vintage Seiko 5, coincidently featuring the Japanese brand’s ‘Daini’ lightning bolt on its dial. Inspired by Zulu love letters and "timeless African stories”, straps are made with top-quality Czech seed beads, each colour conveying a different message. Available in numerous patterns and widths, and customisable on request, they’re a welcome touch of local flavour on the wrist.
We love beads
Bring a flash of personal style to a watch collection with this colourful hand-beaded watch strap by award-winning Cape Town-based Unyazi Designs
Image: Supplied
This colourful ‘Umuzi’ ('a village' in isiZulu) watch strap was hand-beaded by award-winning Langa-based Unyazi ‘lightning’ Designs, bringing a flash of personal style to a watch collection, including Apple Watch. This strap updates a vintage Seiko 5, coincidently featuring the Japanese brand’s ‘Daini’ lightning bolt on its dial. Inspired by Zulu love letters and "timeless African stories”, straps are made with top-quality Czech seed beads, each colour conveying a different message. Available in numerous patterns and widths, and customisable on request, they’re a welcome touch of local flavour on the wrist.
R1 000, on a leather backing. Visit @unyazi_designs or 067-216-2709.
