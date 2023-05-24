The TAG Heuer brand draws much of its essence and inspiration from the thrilling realm of motor racing. Among its most iconic timepieces is the Carrera. Originally introduced in 1963 as a homage to the legendary and often fatal Carrera Panamericana rally that spanned the entire length of Mexico in the 1950s, this watch has undergone numerous evolutions throughout its impressive six-decade history, ranging from elegant and sporty to avant-garde designs. When Jack Heuer, a 30-year-old successor, assumed the role of CEO in 1962, he was captivated by the Carrera’s story and name, which translates to “race”, “career”, “dash”, or “sprint” in Spanish. Inspired by this, he set about developing a collection of contemporary chronographs with a clean and functional dial design.
On the road to achieve this, Jack came across an innovation by a watch crystal manufacturer who had developed an angled steel tension ring that effectively enhanced water resistance by securely holding the crystal against the case. In pursuit of enhanced legibility, Jack also utilised this ring as an inner bezel to display the 1/5 second marks. He was a purist and the early Singer-made dials had no tachymeters. The result was a more streamlined and uncluttered dial, while the recessed chronograph registers added some depth for a highly legible design. Along with its Ervin Piquerez case design featuring those highly polished, elongated and faceted lugs, the first Carreras are among the sleekest, most exquisite chronographs ever made.
Celebrating 60 years of the timeless Carrera
TAG Heuer marks the occasion with two new chronographs featuring 70s-inspired ‘glass box’ design
Image: Supplied
The TAG Heuer brand draws much of its essence and inspiration from the thrilling realm of motor racing. Among its most iconic timepieces is the Carrera. Originally introduced in 1963 as a homage to the legendary and often fatal Carrera Panamericana rally that spanned the entire length of Mexico in the 1950s, this watch has undergone numerous evolutions throughout its impressive six-decade history, ranging from elegant and sporty to avant-garde designs. When Jack Heuer, a 30-year-old successor, assumed the role of CEO in 1962, he was captivated by the Carrera’s story and name, which translates to “race”, “career”, “dash”, or “sprint” in Spanish. Inspired by this, he set about developing a collection of contemporary chronographs with a clean and functional dial design.
On the road to achieve this, Jack came across an innovation by a watch crystal manufacturer who had developed an angled steel tension ring that effectively enhanced water resistance by securely holding the crystal against the case. In pursuit of enhanced legibility, Jack also utilised this ring as an inner bezel to display the 1/5 second marks. He was a purist and the early Singer-made dials had no tachymeters. The result was a more streamlined and uncluttered dial, while the recessed chronograph registers added some depth for a highly legible design. Along with its Ervin Piquerez case design featuring those highly polished, elongated and faceted lugs, the first Carreras are among the sleekest, most exquisite chronographs ever made.
TAG Heuer keeps turbo time, on and off the track
In pole position earlier this year for the 60th anniversary celebrations was a 39mm Carrera silver-and-black “panda” dial limited edition release of 600 pieces. A faithful reinterpretation of the Carrera 2447 SN (silver and noir) from the late 60s, it features a super paired-back sunray-brushed dial sans tachymeter scale. Adding to the retro feel, it features a fluid “glass box” design inspired by early models with domed crystals from the 1970s.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Joining this timepiece on the grid are new 39mm Carrera Chronograph and 42mm Carrera Chronograph Tourbillon models that also feature the “glass box” design. While the original design is timeless, the ergonomics of the new Carrera cases have been fine-tuned. Jack may have preferred to keep dials as simple as possible but the curve of the new sapphire crystal flows seamlessly over the tachymeter scale for improved readability from a wider range of angles. More pronounced pushers activate the chronograph functions of the new COSC-certified Calibre TH20-00 automatic in-house movement in the case of the 39mm model and the TH20-09 in the tourbillon model. Seen through a sapphire case back, the TH20-00 is the new generation of the Heuer 02 movement, offering improved efficiency in timekeeping, power reserve and component finishing.
Image: Supplied
For 39mm models there is a choice between a black-and-silver “reverse panda” dial — a reference to the highly collectable 60s models such as the rare ref 2447 NS – and a circular brushed monotone “azuré” blue dial. The tourbillon has an azure dial with subdials framed by contrasting silver rings. The tachymeter is dropped on the tourbillon, which is instead distinguished by the outer minutes scale punctuated by orange detailing at hour markers. The tourbillon window replaced the permanent seconds dial and date at 6 o’clock seen on the 39mm models. Characteristic striped hour markers and double stops at 12 add extra clarity. All watches are presented on complementary calfskin straps.
POA, tagheuer.com or Picot & Moss 011-669-0500.
You might also like...
Teddy Florent on TAG Heuer Connected: "It’s not just a tech device, it’s also a high-end watch"
The GP of timekeeping
The latest news in the world of luxury watches this November