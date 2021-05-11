How do you tell the time on the Tambour Carpe Diem? For starters, set aside 16 seconds to enjoy the experience. When you push the reptile-shaped push-piece on the right of the case, the snake's head lifts up to reveal the hour aperture on the skull’s forehead. Then the rattlesnake tail oscillates towards the minutes, which are below the power reserve hourglass. Monogram flowers materialize instead of an eye, and the skull’s jaw emits a mocking laugh as it reveals the words “Carpe Diem” (“Seize the day”).

“Our aim was to get off the beaten track,” explains Michel Navas, master watchmaker at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton. “We wanted to bring to the jacquemart our vision of the 21st century with all the energy and creativity characteristic of our brand since it began producing watches in 2002.”

Its calibre LV 525 is entirely developed and assembled at La Fabrique du Temps Louis Vuitton, and is currently the subject of several patent applications. You can see the movement on the back of the watch, in the shape of a skull and echoing the vanitas on the dial.

JOURNEY BEYOND THE SURFACE

The new Tambour Street Diver continues the House’s horological journey into the unexpected. It, too, symbolises high artisanal quality, multifunctionality, creative ingenuity and freedom of expression.

The unique shape of the Tambour was inspired by a drum, hence it is larger at the base than at the top. Crafted from a single block of metal and with applied horns that seamlessly integrate the case and strap, the hours are indicated on the case-band by the 12 letters "L-O-U-I-S-V-U-I-T-T-O-N".

This year, the Tambour has been reimagined as the Tambour Street Diver. It is a traditional dive watch but with an urban outlook, designed to go from gym to club or beach to office. It is described as robust, edgy and sporty, colourful, creative and unconventional.