When it comes to watches, I generally prefer not to talk about trends. This is because, while marketing rhetoric might try to lead you astray, trends are fleeting and buying a watch is a very personal experience. Timepieces should resonate with your personality and your lifestyle. You shouldn’t choose a watch with a “sage green” dial because the forecasters tell you it’s one of the strong trends of the season, you should choose it because you appreciate the values of the watchmaker and the design of the timepiece in front of you.

Watches, particularly of the mechanical kind, are made to last many lifetimes. While they reflect the demands, styles, spirit, and innovations of a particular age, they are (mostly) not about fads.

I do, however, acknowledge a fascination with an industry that appears to share the same crystal ball, so here we reflect on some of the common threads to make sense of what’s going on, specifically at the recent Watches & Wonders Geneva (W&W) fair. Maybe it will also provide some insights on the world at large in this time of great flux?