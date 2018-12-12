Their space in the V&A Mall in Cape Town opened in the charming company of Blitzboks captain Philip Snyman 48 hours before the HSBC World Sevens kickoff. Fast, furious and tons of fun, the weekend, alas, was over quicker than the team could limp off the field.

Die-hard supporters will, however, still be clamouring to acquire one of the remaining dozen 41mm TAG Heuer Aquaracer “Springbok”, limited to an edition of only 100 pieces worldwide. Its bold and robust steel-on-steel diver aesthetic is elegantly updated through a Springbok-green unidirectional bezel, black dial and gold-edged indices and hands. Featuring the highly reliable TAG quartz movement, it is also water resistant to 300m.

You’d be cutting an even finer figure with the stealth Carbon Aquaracer as you hit the surf this season. Black is the new gold, with hi-tech ceramic, carbon fibre and rubber not only lighter and more durable but offering a slightly more discrete aesthetic. This one is carbon-coloured in finish only, though, featuring a lightweight, sandblasted titanium-black, PVD-coated case and bezel and a black printed-carbon pattern dial with rose-gold edged luminescent indexes and tinted date window.