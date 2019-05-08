Graff is a leader in the sourcing and cutting of rare, brilliant diamonds, and the recent unveiling of the spectacular 302.37ct emerald-cut Lesedi La Rona has reaffirmed founder Laurence Graff’s position as the “king of diamonds”.

It took a highly skilled team of gemologists and master polishers about 18 months to cut the Lesedi La Rona from a 1 109ct rough diamond — the second-largest in terms of gem quality ever discovered. And, while Queen Elizabeth’s 530.2ct, pendeloque-cut Cullinan 1 wins on size, this priceless, Graff-owned masterpiece is the largest square, emerald-cut diamond of the highest colour and highest purity.

The skills of the high jeweller and the magnificence of the big rocks are expressed in the distinctive, faceted case designs of the Graff luxury-watch collections and bespoke timepieces, first launched in 2008.