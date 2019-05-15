A timepiece reveals so much about its wearer. In this regard, the tenor of this column is as much about fine watchmaking as it is about observing time and how we choose to spend it. I rented a cozy beach house in Kommetjie last week to clear the head while catching up on work. A flâneur needs the occasional breather and salt in the air does a very fine job of shifting the gears and adjusting the clock. Swapping pavements for white sand, within a day I was rising and retreating with the sun.

We have some of the most magnificent coastlines in the world and Kommetjie’s Long Beach is no exception. What better way to indulge these glorious autumn days in the Cape? The cold, nutrient-rich Benguela current feeds the phytoplankton and kelp forests on the west coast and, at this time of the year, there are extensive deposits of its lanky brown fronds washed up on the beaches after storms. Apart from piles of seaweed, this has to be one of the most pristine stretches of coastline within 50km of Cape Town. Local residents plan to keep it that way, as became clear on my morning runs, evening walks and from the post-election day Beach Cleanup.