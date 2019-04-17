While big brands offer interchangeable straps, dial options and maybe some engraving in answer to consumer demand for differentiation, this thirtysomething’s approach to customisation is going to appeal more to younger audiences who’ve most notably driven huge trade in the secondary market and interest in vintage watches.

His background? In 2009, he launched the $250 000 Celsius X VI II LeDIX Tourbillon Mobile Phone with Richard Mille, and other watch and telecoms luminaries, on the board of directors. The company only sold about a dozen of the phones, so the clamshell was soon closed for good.

“It was a really complex challenge. The Celsius was new, innovative and crazy … merging electronics and micro mechanics. Each time you opened and closed the phone, you wound the movement.”

The extreme pricing at the launch, which coincided with the end of the financial crisis, and perceived system obsolescence, are probably to blame for its demise. However, with our smartphone obsession, combined with the growing interest in mechanical watches, I can’t help but think the concept was visionary and way ahead of its time. Maybe if it recharged the phone’s battery, it would have been more useful?

André insists this time things are going to be much simpler. With his small team of watchmakers and friendly French artisans he is giving “really simple but extremely reliable vintage watches” a quirky, artful makeover. But “nothing after the 80s and nothing bigger than 37mm”, he says.