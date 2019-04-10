The behemoth of fine gems – Graff – has unveiled its Lesedi La Rona diamond to the public.

Discovered at the Lucara Karowe mine in Botswana in 2015, the rough diamond weighed in at 1 109 carats – making it the largest gem-quality rough diamond to be unearthed in over 100 years. It’s also the second largest ever found.

“There is a huge amount of good fortune involved in unearthing a rough diamond of this extraordinary beauty and importance. Year after year can go by… month after month can pass… with nothing… then you get lucky,” said Graff founder Laurence Graff of the discovery.