Baselworld is the most exclusive platform for major brands and young independents to present the year’s watch and jewellery innovations to eager international journalists and buyers. The industry has bounced back economically over the past year, and so, despite the Swatch Group’s noted absence from a less frenetic show this March, spirits were high with plenty to celebrate and swoon over.

1. COOKING LESSONS

One of the most inspiring moments at the fair was a one-on-one with Guy Sémon about carbon nanotube forests grown and baked in his lab to form carbon-composite micro hairsprings of about 4mm diameter each. The charming genius is director of the research institute for the LVMH Group watch division, which includes Tag Heuer, Hublot, and Zenith, and his micro hairsprings feature in the new Tag Heuer Autavia Isograph.