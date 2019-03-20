A new-look Baselworld watch and jewellery fair, with a renewed emphasis on exhibitor and visitor interaction, promises to reinforce the fair as a must-visit destination for anyone involved in this industry.
This year, Baselworld runs from March 21 to 26 and organisers have announced several improvements and innovations to inspire an industry facing challenges from various quarters.
Porsche Design CEO Dr Jan Becker believes Baselworld will offer an even more attractive setup for communication to the industry’s press, trade and consumers than they have previously. “Porsche Design will not only wow visitors with an extended, unique exhibition concept, but we will reveal an incredible product, which will once again set new standards in terms of functionality and design,” he says.
“We have the goal of creating technically inspired products beyond the automotive world, yet with the same high standards of form and function distinguishing Porsche sports cars from its competitors. Achieving this objective means constantly questioning the status quo, developing innovative technical solutions, and conducting intensive tests to guarantee long-lasting performance.
“As a result, all Porsche Design timepieces have been made exclusively from titanium for years – without exception. It is a material well known for its antiallergenic, lightweight, and resistant characteristics. Another example, underlining our engineering mindset, is the Monobloc Actuator, launched at Baselworld 2017. Deriving from the functionality of the high-RPM mechanical valve control of the Porsche 911 RSR race car, the timepiece team invented a fully case-integrated rocker switch, ensuring precise steering and control of the chronograph’s functions without any pushers.
WATCH | Baselworld: One Minute With Michel Loris-Meliokoff:
“At this year’s show, not only will Porsche Design wow visitors with an extended, unique exhibition concept, but we will reveal an incredible product, which will once again set new standards in terms of functionality and design. We cannot wait to unveil our highlight of 2019 at this year’s Baselworld,” says Dr Becker.
Valerie Messika, who founded the eponymous jewellery range Messika, highlights the importance of Baselworld for her expansion strategy and for the reputation of the watch-making and jewellery sector.
“Emphasising expertise is important in order to showcase the work of the jewellery and watch-making industry. It also helps explain the costs of production and execution times to buyers. The show needs to find its feet again and attract buyers back by also offering new designers who will be the big brands of the future. I have had the opportunity to create a real brand; the same chance should be given to others in order to get things moving in the sector and add to its attractiveness,” says Messika.
Roland Schwertner of Nomos Glashutte hopes that retailers and watchmaking companies will come closer together at Baselworld this year.
“The show remains important for us – because this is where everyone comes together. Retailers, journalists, bloggers, and customers are all here. In 2018 we had over 700 appointments in total. That said, we welcome the changes that Baselworld will undergo. We hope that they will help to bring retailers and watchmaking companies closer together; more networking would be great. After all, in the digital age it is more important than ever to meet each other in person once in a while.”
For more information, visit Baselworld.
– This article was paid for by Baselworld.