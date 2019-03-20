A new-look Baselworld watch and jewellery fair, with a renewed emphasis on exhibitor and visitor interaction, promises to reinforce the fair as a must-visit destination for anyone involved in this industry.

This year, Baselworld runs from March 21 to 26 and organisers have announced several improvements and innovations to inspire an industry facing challenges from various quarters.

Porsche Design CEO Dr Jan Becker believes Baselworld will offer an even more attractive setup for communication to the industry’s press, trade and consumers than they have previously. “Porsche Design will not only wow visitors with an extended, unique exhibition concept, but we will reveal an incredible product, which will once again set new standards in terms of functionality and design,” he says.