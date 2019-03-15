Jean-Daniel Pasche, president of the Swiss Watch Federation FH, is a seasoned veteran in the industry: Baselworld 2019 will be his 26th show.

Asked about the positive state of the watch industry and about Baselworld 2019, he said the year had started on a positive note, and expected the positive figures of 2018 to continue in 2019 – led largely by growth in the Asia market.

Pasche said Baselworld remains the most important watch show in the world because it was not only about the big brands, but also about the diversity of exhibitors: Big brands, small brands, and brands from so many different countries.

“The visitors are also important – I am for instance meeting my colleagues from other watch associations from China, from Hong Kong. People come from all over the world.”

He said it was difficult to predict the effect of the improvements of Baselworld on the outcome of the show: “Fairs in all industries are not in an easy situation at the moment. Baselworld faces a new situation, with new staff and a new organisation. Baselworld 2019 feels like a surprise to me – I look forward to seeing the reanimation, the improvements, the reorganising. Exhibitors and visitors are excited and they are expecting a lot.”

