Baselworld, the world’s foremost show for watches, jewellery, precious stones and related industries takes place in the northwestern Swiss city early every year.
This year, Baselworld runs from March 21 t0 26 and organisers have announced several improvements and innovations to enthuse an industry facing challenges from various quarters.
Baselworld, which started back in 1917, interconnects the industry’s top brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Chopard, TAG Heuer, Hublot and Breitling, the most influential media and the world’s most important buyers. More than 100,000 visitors, including 4,000 journalists from around the world are expected to attend the show.
Baselworld is also an exclusive platform for the launch of new designs and models from the world’s major watch and jewellery brands to an eager and curious international audience.
Something to look out for at this year’s Baselworld, is an introduction to Baselworld 2020+ - the innovative new direction the exhibition will be moving into from next year to maintain relevance and excitement.
Michel Loris-Melikoff, managing director of Baselworld, says that while the industry is facing some challenges, Baselworld is planning several innovations. These include a new hall for jewellery, including a theatre and space for fashion and other events as well as a new media centre.
WATCH | Baselworld 2020+
Jean-Daniel Pasche, president of the Swiss Watch Federation FH, is a seasoned veteran in the industry: Baselworld 2019 will be his 26th show.
Asked about the positive state of the watch industry and about Baselworld 2019, he said the year had started on a positive note, and expected the positive figures of 2018 to continue in 2019 – led largely by growth in the Asia market.
Pasche said Baselworld remains the most important watch show in the world because it was not only about the big brands, but also about the diversity of exhibitors: Big brands, small brands, and brands from so many different countries.
“The visitors are also important – I am for instance meeting my colleagues from other watch associations from China, from Hong Kong. People come from all over the world.”
He said it was difficult to predict the effect of the improvements of Baselworld on the outcome of the show: “Fairs in all industries are not in an easy situation at the moment. Baselworld faces a new situation, with new staff and a new organisation. Baselworld 2019 feels like a surprise to me – I look forward to seeing the reanimation, the improvements, the reorganising. Exhibitors and visitors are excited and they are expecting a lot.”
- This article was paid for by Baselworld.