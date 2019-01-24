With the US government in shutdown mode, Brexit uncertainties and hints at another global recession, who knows what 2019 holds. However it turns out, we should be the very best versions of ourselves, living the very best lives we possibly can relative to our circumstances, as if each day was our last. This sentiment appears to be shared by the watch industry, if this year’s releases so far are anything to go by.

VINTAGE IS ADVANTAGE

“Vintage” is an even more prominent theme, not only through homage editions, but due to the boom in the secondary market and because the big luxury brands are entering the fray with certified pre-owned channels. Richemont acquired UK-based Watch Finder last year, showing just how serious they are about controlling the market.

CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE INNOVATION

There have been huge changes in retail and, with the growth of online luxury-product sales through group and brand-owned sites, some traditional partner retailers might start feeling they are being muscled out as brands like Audemars Piguet and Richard Mille take back control of their customers for a one-on-one experience.