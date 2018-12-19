The distinctly feminine bow motif can be traced back to 17th-century European jewellery design and remains a classic and charming silhouette.

During the transition from the Renaissance to the Baroque era, figurative and naturalistic designs were introduced into jewellery, incorporating faceted gemstones to highlight the wealth and prominence of the wearer.

Inspired by the delicate ribbon traditionally used to tie a jewel to a garment, the bow motif has been celebrated ever since.