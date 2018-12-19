The distinctly feminine bow motif can be traced back to 17th-century European jewellery design and remains a classic and charming silhouette.
During the transition from the Renaissance to the Baroque era, figurative and naturalistic designs were introduced into jewellery, incorporating faceted gemstones to highlight the wealth and prominence of the wearer.
Inspired by the delicate ribbon traditionally used to tie a jewel to a garment, the bow motif has been celebrated ever since.
Graff has incorporated many bows into its jewellery designs over the years; the house design was originally created to appear three-dimensional, to reflect the organic movement of this classical subject.
In an elegant collection of jewels showcasing the motif, today the Graff bow has multiple layers of diamonds and vibrant gemstones, intricately designed and set to appear as if the strands have been tied by hand. The result is sculptural, yet fluid and delicate.
This hand-tied effect was achieved through close collaboration between Graff’s design team and master craftsmen over many months. They decided to set sculpted rows of tapered baguette diamonds alongside pavé diamonds, which curve and undulate to create a lifelike, voluminous bow.
The classic motif is used in the house’s new diamond jewellery which focuses on the bow’s radiant curves. Round and baguette-cut diamonds are set to cover every surface, forming elegant strands of gently graduated stones that descend to form the bow. Suspended from each ribbon is an elegant pear-shaped stone.