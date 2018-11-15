What happens when you combine the whimsical Italian word for flower, fiore with the English word forever? Well, as the Bvlgari Maison will tell you, it creates Fiorever and establishes the flower as an official symbol of the magnificent Roman jeweller.
An exaltation of natural beauty in the every day, the flower is a classic jewellery motif, one the Italian Maison has interpreted with unrivaled craftmanship and bold creativity since 1920. Now, Bvlgari immortalizes the four-petal flower, an emblem of the Roman passion for life, in an enchanting diamond creation.
You’ll recognise the collection’s signature as a wild bloom with four petals, plucked from Rome’s heritage. The gracious motif decorates many of the vestiges of the Roman Empire: the garden frescos of Villa di Livia, the sculptures of Palazzo Massimo, and the ceiling mosaics of the Santa Costanza Mausoleum, to name a few. Exclusively crafted with bold lines and everlasting diamonds, the new icon is a scintillating celebration of The Eternal City’s timeless beauty, sparkling joy and the irreverent Fiorever woman.
The free-spirited energy of Fiorever shines through the four-petal flower, glittering with the highest quality diamonds (colour D-F, clarity IF-VVS). Its center is a precious solitaire from 0.10 to 0.50 carats, and around this immutable heart, the petals of each exquisite flower tilt upward, a display of Bvlagri’s trademark style of design through volume. The flower is cast in gemstones, which are renowned for being enternal. – Gathered together, all 24 distinct pieces create a dream bouquet of the world’s most precious flowers, each one a jewel to be treasured Fiorever.