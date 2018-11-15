What happens when you combine the whimsical Italian word for flower, fiore with the English word forever? Well, as the Bvlgari Maison will tell you, it creates Fiorever and establishes the flower as an official symbol of the magnificent Roman jeweller.

An exaltation of natural beauty in the every day, the flower is a classic jewellery motif, one the Italian Maison has interpreted with unrivaled craftmanship and bold creativity since 1920. Now, Bvlgari immortalizes the four-petal flower, an emblem of the Roman passion for life, in an enchanting diamond creation.