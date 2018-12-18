You might have spotted the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date in our latest Watches, Jewellery and Luxury Annual Edition. It’s been the ultimate dive watch since the 1950s but this year’s model is a design knockout in 18kt white gold with a unidirectional rotatable bezel set with nine light-blue and 27 dark-blue baguette-cut sapphires, 11 baguette-cut diamonds and one triangular diamond at 12 o’clock. Not to mention that the case lugs and crown guard are set with 92 brilliant-cut diamonds and the design comes together around a blue dial with a sunray finish.

To adorn its timepieces with the most striking gemstones, Rolex has in-house gemologists and gem-setters. The gemologists are responsible for examining gemstones, retaining only those that meet Rolex’s stringent quality criteria. The stones then pass into the hands of the gem-setters, who are tasked with placing and fixing each stone to best reveal its beauty, colour and sparkle.

Rolex has offered gem-set watches throughout its history. In embellishing its timepieces with precious stones, the brand endows them with an alternative aesthetic, while conserving their identity and technical features, such as reliability, robustness and resistance to magnetic fields and shocks.