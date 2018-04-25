I’m working from the warm-hearted eThekwini this week and having serious thoughts of staying on quite a while. Durban’s relatively easy-going lifestyle and mild winters make it a very appealing retreat from my overcrowded home city with its ocean as freezing as the shoulders of its residents. On the surface it may seem that things are just ticking along but hit the highways and you’ll soon realise that Durban is moving as fast as a ‘modified’ Beemer M4.

There’s renewed energy here with exciting urban regeneration schemes already on the go on vibrant Florida Road and in the bustling inner city. And its beachfront promenade has got to be one of the most impressive in the world. Unlike the predictably Brooklyn-style Cape, I think that its location and weather makes it a perfect incubator for fresh ideas. Hours spent in its tepid waters waiting for those perfect waves might also have something to do with it.