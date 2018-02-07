I concede that some things are better left to professionals and youngsters. Taking up surfing in my 40s was safe enough. To come a cropper — repeatedly, as I still do — in the tepid Indian Ocean is pleasurable. But the same cannot be said of hurtling down a ski slope. I’ll try most things once, and I have the broken bones and scars to prove it, but as one gets older — and, hopefully, wiser — the bucket list of extreme sports becomes shorter. A good book and Glühwein next to a large, open fire beat torn ligaments and frostbite.

With professional athletes already on the white slopes and treacherous ice tracks of Pyeongchang for the “greatest show on snow”, performance is everything, and extreme accuracy in timekeeping is a given at the XXIII Olympic Winter Games. Omega’s Olympic timeline began in 1932, when the company was first entrusted with keeping time for all events. The partnership was recently extended until 2032.