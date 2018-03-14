With watch collections bearing names such as Carrera, Formula 1, Monaco and Autavia – not to mention past models like the Daytona, Montreal, Silverstone and Monza – the history of TAG Heuer is clearly routed in the world of motorsport.

Initially named after its founder Edouard Heuer, the company was established in 1860, but the name was changed when a majority stake was sold in the mid-80s to TAG (Techniques d'Avant Garde). A good match though as TAG was also involved in motor racing through their sponsorship with the Williams team at that time and later a sponsorship and investment in McLaren.

Today, TAG Heuer has an impressive list of team and driver partnerships, ambassadors and the prestige of being official timekeeper at some of the top calendar events. From icons such as Steve McQueen and Ayrton Senna to one of the world’s best racing drivers Alexander Rossi, the Red Bull Racing F1 team, Indianapolis 500 and the FIA Formula-E Championship, there is an equally impressive list of inspired timepieces to match. And, if you prefer driving from the comfort of your couch, look out for TAG as official timekeeper of Gran Turismo Sport.