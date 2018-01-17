Although the tiny springs, wheels and gears of mechanical watches remind us of fuel-burning engines and create the romance and magic, they are more ‘clean-burning’ than their quartz cousins who are more easily associated with electric-powered cars. TAG Heuer has a long history with motorsports and is a partner of the successful Red Bull Racing F1 team as well as official timekeeper for the FIA World Touring Car Championship. TAG released the highly-collectable limited edition 42mm Autavia towards the end of last year in honor of founder Jack Heuer featuring the new self-winding calibre Heuer-02 in-house chronograph movement.

TAG is one of the official founding partners of the FIA Formula E Championship since 2014 and is the official timing sponsor and timekeeper of the series. Fittingly they’re on board with the Connected Modular 45 collection with a new 41mm diameter version unveiled during the Geneva Days 2018 programme this week. This new version of their wearable offers a smaller and elegant diameter, new colors and performance improvements. For those who like to pimp their ride and accessories to match, TAG put some icing on an 18k gold 45 with the addition of 23.35 carats in diamonds. With a price tag estimated to be around R2.5m, this is the world’s most expensive smartwatch.