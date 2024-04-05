Ed's Note
Many of you — as we certainly do — look forward to the first fashion issue of the year, as we play sartorial praise poet to the converging winter. We prepare this offering in autumn, when the weather is supposed to be perfectly temperate but, as it turned out, we chased many of our deadlines during a heatwave: a sign of the technicoloured environmental elephants squatting in the room.
As the world continues to heat up, unnaturally and alarmingly, at twice the global rate for us South Africans, the question of whether the cashmere peacoat will be unleashed a few weeks later than expected becomes the least of our problems.
Our beautiful cover and blazing fashion spread were shot in a charming (and thankfully cool) apartment in the historical Whitehall Court in Killarney, Joburg. The result? A moody sensuality, with a nod to film-noir femme badassery, draped in Thebe Magugu, Alexander McQueen, David Tlale, and Louis Vuitton, among other finery.
Elsewhere in the book, we meet the all-new, all-vegan-interior BMW 5 Series; muse over the lore of the hussar coat; and investigate the link between some luxury brands’ curious acts of self-preservation and the “repliKation” of Kate Moss.
We also chat to veteran fashion designer Amanda Laird Cherry about California, jazz, the farm life in Ceres, and why she prefers the smell of buttered toast to any perfume. As ever, we will share these and other stories throughout the month, right here, on your definitive luxury lifestyle destination.
Enjoy.
• Remember, you can subscribe to the Business Day newspaper to receive your gorgeous, glossy physical copy of Wanted in the mail.
April Issue 2024
NEW ISSUE: YOU CAN’T ESCAPE THE HEAT
This issue (and this century, from the looks of it) is a scorcher
Ed's Note
Many of you — as we certainly do — look forward to the first fashion issue of the year, as we play sartorial praise poet to the converging winter. We prepare this offering in autumn, when the weather is supposed to be perfectly temperate but, as it turned out, we chased many of our deadlines during a heatwave: a sign of the technicoloured environmental elephants squatting in the room.
As the world continues to heat up, unnaturally and alarmingly, at twice the global rate for us South Africans, the question of whether the cashmere peacoat will be unleashed a few weeks later than expected becomes the least of our problems.
Our beautiful cover and blazing fashion spread were shot in a charming (and thankfully cool) apartment in the historical Whitehall Court in Killarney, Joburg. The result? A moody sensuality, with a nod to film-noir femme badassery, draped in Thebe Magugu, Alexander McQueen, David Tlale, and Louis Vuitton, among other finery.
Elsewhere in the book, we meet the all-new, all-vegan-interior BMW 5 Series; muse over the lore of the hussar coat; and investigate the link between some luxury brands’ curious acts of self-preservation and the “repliKation” of Kate Moss.
We also chat to veteran fashion designer Amanda Laird Cherry about California, jazz, the farm life in Ceres, and why she prefers the smell of buttered toast to any perfume. As ever, we will share these and other stories throughout the month, right here, on your definitive luxury lifestyle destination.
Enjoy.
• Remember, you can subscribe to the Business Day newspaper to receive your gorgeous, glossy physical copy of Wanted in the mail.
Subscribe to Business Day and receive your exclusive FREE copy of Wanted magazine
Double the luxury, double the delight: Wanted Online’s newsletter now comes twice a week