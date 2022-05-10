Business Day Wanted is SA’s premier luxury lifestyle destination, covering the arts, design, food and drinks, fashion and beauty, watches and jewellery, technology, travel, and motoring.
We know how much you love our weekly Tuesday email newsletter, which gives you the best stories across all our areas of interest. We also know how much you love to feast on our food and drink content — so much so that we have decided to give you a second newsletter, just in time for the weekend, dedicated exclusively to food, drink, and accompaniments, such as the occasional cigar. We trust it will brighten your weekend and offer you some delectable culinary options.
If you are already enjoying our newsletter, you need take no action: the extra edition will come to you automatically.
If you are not yet receiving our newsletter, you can sign up now to make sure you don’t miss out on what’s happening in the world of all things Wanted.
HOW TO REGISTER:
Wanted Online is affiliated to BusinessLIVE, our flagship business website.
If you have previously registered on BusinessLIVE:
- Sign in on your BusinessLIVE account.
- Visit your profile page and select the “Wanted Online” newsletter under the "Newsletters" tab.
If you have not yet registered on BusinessLIVE:
- Register on BusinessLIVE (it's quick and free).
- You will be asked which newsletters you’d like to receive, at which point you can select the “Wanted Online” newsletter.
• Any questions? Email us on wanted@arena.africa.
Newsletter
Double the luxury, double the delight: Wanted Online’s newsletter now comes twice a week
Your guide to the world of luxury is now sent out more frequently (and deliciously)
Business Day Wanted is SA’s premier luxury lifestyle destination, covering the arts, design, food and drinks, fashion and beauty, watches and jewellery, technology, travel, and motoring.
We know how much you love our weekly Tuesday email newsletter, which gives you the best stories across all our areas of interest. We also know how much you love to feast on our food and drink content — so much so that we have decided to give you a second newsletter, just in time for the weekend, dedicated exclusively to food, drink, and accompaniments, such as the occasional cigar. We trust it will brighten your weekend and offer you some delectable culinary options.
If you are already enjoying our newsletter, you need take no action: the extra edition will come to you automatically.
If you are not yet receiving our newsletter, you can sign up now to make sure you don’t miss out on what’s happening in the world of all things Wanted.
HOW TO REGISTER:
Wanted Online is affiliated to BusinessLIVE, our flagship business website.
If you have previously registered on BusinessLIVE:
If you have not yet registered on BusinessLIVE:
• Any questions? Email us on wanted@arena.africa.
You might also like...
Subscribe to Business Day and receive your exclusive free copy of Wanted magazine