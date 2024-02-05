52.01
The average number of years men in Chad can expect to live. They have the lowest life expectancy in the world.
48
The kilograms of carbon a maple tree can remove from the atmosphere in a year.
10
The number of weeks after a meditation retreat that the benefits (for example, higher levels of wellbeing) are still felt, according to a 2021 study. The positive effects of normal vacations decline to pre-vacation levels in 1-3 weeks.
130
The estimated number of medicinal agents found in aloe ferox, a traditional African remedy. It has anti-inflammatory, analgesic, calming, antiseptic, germicidal, antiviral, antiparasitic, antitumour, and anticancer properties, according to studies.
A numbers game
Know the scorf
From the healthiest country in Africa to the number of weeks after a meditation retreat that the benefits are still felt
Image: Supplied
1
The ranking of Mozambique’s Benguerra Island, in the Bazaruto Archipelago, on Condé Nast Traveller’s 2022 list of best beaches in the world.
31.8
Seychelles’ score in the 2023 Bloomberg Global Health Index, making it the healthiest country in Africa. It has universal healthcare coverage (plus, great beaches).
88.66
The average number of years Hong Kong women can expect to live. They have the highest life expectancy in the world.
Image: corund/123rf.
52.01
The average number of years men in Chad can expect to live. They have the lowest life expectancy in the world.
48
The kilograms of carbon a maple tree can remove from the atmosphere in a year.
10
The number of weeks after a meditation retreat that the benefits (for example, higher levels of wellbeing) are still felt, according to a 2021 study. The positive effects of normal vacations decline to pre-vacation levels in 1-3 weeks.
130
The estimated number of medicinal agents found in aloe ferox, a traditional African remedy. It has anti-inflammatory, analgesic, calming, antiseptic, germicidal, antiviral, antiparasitic, antitumour, and anticancer properties, according to studies.
Image: inkdrop/123rf
600 000
The average number of French patients prescribed a government-subsidised cure at thermal spas in 2019, for ailments ranging from long Covid to stress and high blood pressure. The policy has been in place since 1947.
92.75
Spain’s score in the 2023 Bloomberg Global Health Index, making it the healthiest country globally, thanks to a strong healthcare system, good lifestyle habits, and favourable environ-mental factors.
0
The amount of clinical-trial data that supports claims that the routine use of liver-detoxification products can correct existing liver damage.
More numbers:
Keep your flowers
Around the world in numbers
From the age at which Yves Saint Laurent became head designer at Dior to the price of the Debbie Wingham “Egg” bag
• From the February edition of Wanted, 2024.